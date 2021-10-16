By JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The attorney for prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who discovered his wife and son dead at their home this summer, said Murdaugh is resigned that he will serve time in prison for stealing millions of dollars.
But Murdaugh continues to insist he had nothing to do with their shooting deaths and regrets if his actions have hindered investigators trying to find who killed his wife, Maggie, and son Paul.
“He has indicated clearly that he is going to try to right every wrong — financial wrong — and others that he may have committed. Look, he’s reconciled to the fact he’s going to prison. He understands that. He’s a lawyer,” Murdaugh attorney Dick Harpootlian said, Friday, on “Good Morning America.”
Murdaugh’s former law firm — founded by his great-grandfather a century ago — has accused him of stealing possibly millions of dollars. State police are investigating.
On Thursday, Murdaugh was charged with taking insurance settlements meant for the sons of his housekeeper, who died more than two years ago. A lawsuit filed by the sons said Murdaugh took more than $4 million in that case.
Harpootlian’s goal, Friday, was to release medical records that his lawyer said show Murdaugh was shot in the head, on Sept. 4, on the side of a lonely highway after trying to arrange his own death so his surviving son could collect a $10 million insurance policy.
Like many developments in the case, that account has ended up in dispute and endless discussion online. In a court appearance where Murdaugh was being arraigned on insurance fraud and other charges 12 days after the shooting, he had no bandage on his head or a visible wound.
If you are rich, you can get away with murder..."for awhile". But to every rule there are exceptions....just ask the Clintons.
