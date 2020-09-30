BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy after refusing to pull over was unarmed and posed no danger to him or the public, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday.
The court filing paints a different picture to that recounted by authorities following the fatal shooting in Wichita of 51-year-old Debra Arbuckle of Andover by Sedgwick County Deputy Kaleb Dailey in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2019.
Authorities said at the time that the deputy fired several rounds after Arbuckle put her car into reverse and accelerated toward deputies. The sheriff’s department said the deputy feared for his life.
The family’s attorney, Michael Kuckelman, said multiple law enforcement videos show that while Arbuckle did put her car in reverse and the backup lights came on, she never accelerated toward the deputies. Furthermore, Dailey had just rammed her car onto a grassy area and her vehicle was surrounded by patrol cars so she couldn’t go anywhere, Kuckelman said. Dailey got out of his car and positioned himself so his vehicle separated him from Arbuckle.
Everyone better realize...Its the Cops gig...they out gun you, they out man you, they out radio you, be polite and courteous when dealing with them..then if you feel they have done you wrong.. get a lawyer and sue, or pay the consequences.
