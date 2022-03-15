SACRAMENTO (AP) — The California Legislature voted unanimously, Monday, to overturn a recent court ruling that would have forced one of the nation’s most prestigious universities to turn away thousands of students from its incoming freshman class.
If signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the bill will ensure that about 2,600 freshmen admissions slots that had been eliminated by a judge will be restored for the University of California, Berkeley.
Just two weeks ago, the state Supreme Court ordered the school — one of nation’s the top public universities — to reduce its enrollment because it said the college had failed to comply with a state law that requires them to consider how adding more students would affect the environment.
While the state law in question is designed to protect the environment, it has often been used by neighborhood groups to block unwanted development.
In this case, the nonprofit group Save Berkeley’s Neighborhoods had sued the university, arguing that adding more students would only worsen the housing shortage and increase rents for everyone in the San Francisco Bay Area city.
The court agreed with the neighborhood group and ordered the university to stop construction of more housing and classroom space and to keep its enrollment at the same level as the 2020-21 school year.
Rather than let the ruling stand, the California Legislature voted to change the law. The bill approved by lawmakers gives universities more time to comply with the law before judges can order them to reduce enrollment. The bill would apply retroactively, meaning it would reverse the prior ruling capping Berkeley’s enrollment.
“This would have shut the doors of college education for thousands of Californians,” said Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, a Democrat from Sacramento. “Our economy requires more college graduates. We know that college is the ticket to the middle class.”
Lawmakers hoped the bill would end the controversy. But Phil Bokovoy, president of Save Berkeley’s Neighborhoods, said “this poorly drafted bill will result in more litigation.”
“UC Berkeley does not have the capacity to handle more students,” Bokovoy said. “We don’t want new students to have to live in their cars.”
The court ruling earlier this month that limited UC Berkeley enrollment stunned lawmakers, parents and anxious applicants awaiting to hear if they would be admitted this fall.
University officials and students pleaded with state lawmakers for an emergency fix. Lawmakers responded by writing and passing a bill in less than two weeks while most other bills take eight months to work their way through the Legislature.
My son graduated from Berkeley (3.6 GPA). His rent was $2400 per month (plus $100 per month parking) for 500 sq foot apartment (Normandy Village north end of campus) that was a few years ago...rent is out of control...but as long as the students are "from California" and not students from out of the country (who are charged more for tuition) increased enrollment is fine. The place (Parks) is already a Cesspool of needles and human waste, and people living in tents. Students living in their cars will go unnoticed.
