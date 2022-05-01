BOISE, Idaho — When a legislative intern came forward with rape allegations against an Idaho state lawmaker last year, she was subjected to months of online harassment and abuse.
She later testified about the attack at an ethics hearing, and some of the lawmaker’s supporters filmed her and chased her through the Statehouse.
This week, the young woman took the stand to testify in his criminal trial and became so distraught she fled the courtroom.
Aaron von Ehlinger’s rape conviction, Friday, was a rare victory for prosecutors in a criminal justice system that can be fraught with trauma for sexual assault survivors, experts say.
Only about a third of sexual assaults are reported to police, according to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, and only about 5% of assaults result in an arrest. Convictions are even rarer, with only about 2.8% of sexual assaults resulting in felony convictions.
Put another way, about 972 of every 1,000 perpetrators of sexual assault will never face a conviction, according to the organization.
“It really means that we are not very good at prosecuting it and that the survivors very rarely get the desired results,” said Elizabeth Jeglic, a professor of psychology at John Jay College with the City University of New York and an expert in sexual assault prevention and public policy. “We have to really focus on prevention. I think that’s where we’re going to see the largest change.”
Von Ehlinger, a former Republican state lawmaker, was found guilty of rape and faces anywhere from a year to life in prison when he is sentenced, this summer. The jury acquitted the 39-year-old on a second count of sexual penetration with a foreign object.
Von Ehlinger maintained during the trial that the two had consensual sex. His attorney Jon Cox did not respond to a request for comment.
The verdict came after a dramatic trial in which the young woman fled the witness stand during testimony, saying “I can’t do this.”
Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon instructed the jury to disregard her statements since the defense couldn’t cross-examine her. He then asked the defense if they wanted to request a mistrial — a step that would have forced a do-over for the entire trial — but Cox declined. Cox hasn’t said if von Ehlinger intends to appeal.
The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted, and has referred to the woman in this case as “Jane Doe” at her request.
Doe was 19 and interning at the Idaho Statehouse when she met von Ehlinger and agreed to go to dinner with him.
But the night of March 9, 2021, was not the networking opportunity she expected, she later told investigators. Instead, she said, von Ehlinger brought her back to his apartment under false pretenses, overpowered her and forced her to perform oral sex while he straddled her chest, pinning her arms with his knees.
Doe reported the assault to her supervisor at the Statehouse, on March 11, followed by police. She underwent a sexual assault examination, which revealed DNA that matched von Ehlinger.
Survivors must weigh the risk of not being understood or believed when they report, Jeglic said, as well as the intrusiveness of the investigation process.
“While most of the SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) nurses are well-trained, having someone touch you and look at your private parts and ask you intimate questions immediately after can feel like another violation,” Jeglic said.
For von Ehlinger, the assault report triggered a legislative ethics investigation, and a legislative committee required Doe to testify during the hearing. A black fabric screen protected her from view during her testimony in the packed public hearing, but as she tried to leave the Statehouse some of von Ehlinger’s supporters chased her, filming her as she sunk to the floor, distraught.
The ethics committee recommended von Ehlinger be banned from the Statehouse, and he resigned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.