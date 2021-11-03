LAS MANCHAS DE ABAJO, Canary Islands (AP) — His home went first. Then the house his father built. Then the lottery stand and hardware store he owned succumbed.
Lastly, Antonio Álvarez had to watch as lava from a volcanic eruption slowly devoured the remaining pillar of his family’s wealth: the dozen acres he dedicated to growing the Canary Island banana that for generations has provided the agricultural lifeblood of the Atlantic Ocean archipelago.
Álvarez, 54, is one of thousands of farmers and workers on Spain’s La Palma island whose livelihoods have been put in jeopardy by the destruction wrecked by a volcano that is still going strong six weeks after the ground first broke open on Sept. 19.
The regional government of the Canary Islands, an archipelago including La Palma located off the coast of northwest Africa, estimates that the volcano has already caused $116 million in losses for the island’s banana industry.
