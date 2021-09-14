PALMDALE — Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., today, for Antelope Valley residents and voters across the state to decide whether to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Voters will be asked two questions: Shall Newsom be recalled or removed from office? If so, who among 46 candidates should replace Newsom as governor if he is removed?
A candidate need only a simple plurality to win, so a candidate could win with minority support. However, the most recent polls as of Monday show the recall failing with 57.5% of voters in favor of keeping the first-term governor in office.
Newsom’s campaign has encouraged Californians to “vote no and go” — asking them to vote no on the recall question and leave the second question blank. However, voters can vote no on the recall question and select a candidate for the second question.
The most recent polls show conservative talk radio host Larry Elder — the leading Republican in the race— with 28% as of Monday. The next closest candidates are YouTube star Kevin Pathrath, the leading Democrat in the race, with 6.6%, and former San Diego Mayor Republican Kevin Faulconer with 5.2%.
Los Angeles County registered voters can cast ballots at any of the 253 vote centers in the county, regardless of location and the voter’s home address.
All Vote Centers will follow current public health and safety guidelines. An additional vote center will open today at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced last week.
The vote center will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., today, in the community room near the tot lot at the park, 39700 30th St. West.
A map showing the complete list of vote centers countywide, with estimated wait times, is available online at https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vc
Residents who completed a vote-by-mail ballot and are wondering whether it has been received can check the status of their ballot at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/
(2) comments
Best polling location ....The outlet mall (aka Lancaster Marketplace) right next to the old Levi Outlet (30 voting stations no one was there when I went 2-3 days ago) took about 4 minutes to vote. I will never go to lane park again. Vote like an AMERICAN...give the weasels.....the Business !!
Time to STAND AND DELIVER" !!!!! Lets take out the TRASH !!! Make NEWSOM PAY !!! ...for everything he has done to ""harm"" California. Or you can Mask up and KNEEL !! Like a Coward !!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.