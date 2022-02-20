WASHINGTON (AP) — The last of thousands of Afghan refugees who awaited resettlement at eight US military installations departed, Saturday, from a base in New Jersey, completing a journey that started with the chaotic evacuation from Kabul in August.
With assistance from refugee resettlement organizations, Afghans evacuated after their country fell to the Taliban have been gradually leaving the military bases in recent months and starting new lives in communities throughout the United States.
The US admitted 76,000 Afghans as part of Operation Allies Welcome, the largest resettlement of refugees in the country in decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.