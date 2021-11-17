LANCASTER — Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted another person during a verbal argument.
No further details were available.
Anyone with information about the man or the incident should contact Detective Macias at 661-948-8466 at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
