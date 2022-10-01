LAS VEGAS — It’s been five years since carnage and death sent his family running into the night, leaving them separated and terrified as a gunman rained bullets into an outdoor country music festival crowd on the Las Vegas Strip.
The memories don’t fade, they sharpen, William “Bill” Henning said as he prepared for ceremonies in Las Vegas marking the date of the Oct. 1, 2017 massacre.
“Chaotic and unreal,” he recalled. “A human stampede. People were bleeding and screaming and running. We all got separated. We didn’t know who was alive. That was the most difficult.”
He’s now part of a survivor community thousands strong, one that’s helped him sort through the horror of what happened during the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history. Fifty-eight people were killed and more than 850 were injured among a crowd of 22,000.
In the years since, the grim drumbeat of mass shootings has continued: schools in Uvalde, Texas, and Parkland, Fla.; grocery stores in Buffalo, Ny., and Boulder, Colo.; bars in Dayton, Ohio, and Thousand Oaks, Calif.; a city building in Virginia Beach, Va.; a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Meanwhile, the debate over gun laws in the US rages on, including a renewed challenge to the federal regulation sparked by the Las Vegas shooting.
