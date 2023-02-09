Endangered Species Conservation

FILE - An Arctic grayling is shown in Emerald Lake in Bozeman, Mont., June 27, 2005. The Biden administration proposed regulatory changes on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, to encourage voluntary conservation projects on private land, partly by shielding owners from punishment if the actions kill or harm small numbers of imperiled species. (Ben Pierce/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP, File)

 Ben Pierce

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The Biden administration called for regulatory changes Wednesday to encourage voluntary conservation projects on private land, partly by shielding owners from punishment if their actions kill or harm small numbers of imperiled species.

The proposed US Fish and Wildlife Service rule outlines steps to simplify permitting for damage that otherwise would be illegal under the Endangered Species Act. The Associated Press obtained details on the proposal prior to its public release.

