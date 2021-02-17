DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Ice coverage on Lake Superior has increased by nearly 25% over the past week thanks to the long stretch of subfreezing temperatures.
The lake was experiencing historically low percentages of ice in January. But that changed Monday when nearly 32% of the lake had ice, a rapid increase from 7% just a week ago, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The expansion of ice coverage is good news for ice anglers, aquatic life that depends on ice cover and shorelines. Ice increase is expected to continue, potentially covering 44% of the lake by the end of this week, The Star Tribune reported Tuesday.
