Michel Laclotte, who as director of the Louvre oversaw much of its historic renovations, and who earlier, as its chief curator of paintings, championed the Musée D’Orsay (the museum-in-a-train-station) and I.M. Pei’s glass pyramid at the Louvre — two of the most controversial but ultimately beloved architectural projects of late 20th-century Paris — died Aug. 10 in Montauban, in southern France. He was 91.
Pierre Rosenberg, Laclotte’s successor at the Louvre, confirmed the death, at a friend’s home. No cause was given.
Laclotte went to battle for the Musée D’Orsay in 1972, after the French government had demolished the centuries-old market buildings at Les Halles. That had ignited a zeal for preservation in Paris rivaling that in New York City almost a decade earlier, when the old Penn Station, a beaux-arts landmark, was destroyed.
The Gare d’Orsay, a decommissioned train station on the left bank of the Seine, was facing the same fate when Laclotte had an epiphany: to turn that enormous and exuberant beaux-arts building into a museum.
He and his colleagues had already decided to expand the mission of the Jeu de Paume, a nearby offshoot of the Louvre that held the country’s collection of impressionist paintings, to include other 19th-century work. For that Laclotte needed more space, and lots of it. The station seemed to fit the bill.
But there was also a thought in the air to turn the Gare d’Orsay into a hotel, or perhaps a center to promote products from the French provinces. Laclotte had to make a move.
As he recalled in “A Key to the Louvre: Memoirs of a Curator” (2004), he paid a visit to the minister in charge of greenlighting the project and made his plea: “Minister, you have to choose between Cézanne and reblochon cheese.”
Cheese lost.
It would be more than a decade before the Musée d’Orsay opened, in 1986, its interior having been re-imagined by Italian architect Gae Aulenti into a gutsy industrial space — essentially two rough stone galleries, which some critics likened to a funeral hall. The reviews were mixed.
Paul Goldberger of The New York Times described the galleries as bunkers, a “vaguely Egyptian version of postmodern architecture.” Some art critics carped over the collection, irritated by Laclotte and his colleagues’ decision to include a range of work from the mid-19th century to about 1915, rather than just the blue-chip impressionists.
In any case, the public poured in, and Laclotte was proud of the passions his new museum seemed to inspire.
A few years after the Musée D’Orsay opened, he found himself with a group of American curator friends, two of whom were arguing about the museum. “One was shouting, ‘I hate Orsay,’ the other, ‘I love Orsay,’ ” he wrote in his memoir. “At that point, I said to myself that the battle was won. The museum inspired pleasure, interest and intellectual debate — exactly as we had wished.”
The debate around the Musée d’Orsay, however, was a tepid academic tiff compared with the one that erupted when plans for a multiphase renovation and expansion of the Louvre, called the Grand Louvre, were unveiled in the early 1980s. The vast, rambling palace that was the Louvre — the most famous art museum in the world and the home of the “Mona Lisa” — was by the 1970s cramped, dingy, disorganized and impossible to navigate. Laclotte described it as a sea serpent that he and his colleagues were forever wrangling.
One wing of the museum had been taken over by the Ministry of Finance, which turned it into a warren of offices. The Cour Napoleon, the Louvre’s central courtyard, was a parking lot by day and a gay cruising spot by night. When François Mitterrand, head of the country’s Socialist Party, was elected president in 1981, he gave his go-ahead for the renovation. (Large cultural institutions in France are run by the state.)
