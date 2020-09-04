LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Pre-Labor Day warnings about the continuing danger of Coronavirus continued Thursday, with Los Angeles County’s chief medical officer urging residents to take health precautions and asking business owners to implement infection-control measures to prevent workplace outbreaks.
But while continuing to warn of the dangers of holiday parties, Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser appeared to concede that such gatherings will almost inevitably occur — like they did on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July — so he asked people to keep them small.
“Perhaps instead of inviting 25 people over, only invite 10,” he said. “Obviously we don’t recommend or support any gatherings, but we know that some of these are happening. We ask everyone to consider the risk that it introduces.”
Gunzenhauser stressed the dangers that are inherent in any gathering of people, and said residents need to recognize the risks of virus transmission.
“I think it’s critical that as all of you consider participating in any new activity over the upcoming holiday, or as some work sites reopen in the weeks ahead, you should consider and recognize that every new activity you participate in that might involve other people poses some risk that you may get infected,” he said. “For example, if you have 10 guests over to your house over the holiday, you’re adding risk that any of those guests could introduce the COVID-19 virus into your family.”
Gunzenhauser pushed a message of balance, saying that as people engage in one type of potentially risky behavior, they should eliminate another activity that might put them or others at risk.
“If you’re considering starting something new, a new activity — going back to work or going out into a place where there may be other people for any reason — we recommend you consider changing something else, some other activity in your life to compensate for this increased risk,” he said.
Gunzenhauser presented charts tracking numbers of outbreaks that have occurred during the pandemic, noting that the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays both led to significant increases, thanks to holiday gatherings and the reopening of businesses that occurred around the same time.
He offered a series of tips for employers, including:
• Allow employees to stay home if they’re feeling sick.
• Modify workplaces to ensure distancing among employees and customers;.
• Provide face coverings to all employees and regular breaks so they can wash their hands.
• Post large, clearly visible signs outlining the need for infection- control measures.
• Train employees on safety measures.
• Have extra face coverings available for customers who might not have one.
• Encourage contact-less transactions.
• Report outbreaks as soon as possible.
The county reported another 61 Coronavirus deaths Thursday, while health officials in Long Beach and Pasadena each reported one. The new fatalities increased the overall death toll in the county since the pandemic began to 5,934.
There were also 1,193 new cases announced by the county, along with 87 by Long Beach and nine by Pasadena, bringing the cumulative figure to 245,095.
According to the county, the seven-day average daily number of new cases has dropped to 1,300, continuing a steady decline.
As of Thursday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 3,682 cases and 64 deaths.
• Lancaster: 2,979 cases and 42 deaths.
• Lake Los Angeles: 197 cases and four deaths.
• Sun Village: 152 cases and two deaths.
• Quartz Hill: 149 cases and 11 deaths.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 80 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock: 79 cases and no deaths.
• Acton: 62 cases and two deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 25 cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 21 cases and one death.
• Leona Valley: 17 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: Eight cases and no deaths.
• Llano: Three cases and no deaths.
Barbara Ferrer I wonder why the paper does not publish her name...Seems Barbara Ferrer is a tool, and does not want her name associated with this "hoax"...or used as little as possible....I do "Not" trust "Barbara Ferrer". Barbara Ferrer seems to be a weasel to me....Newsom's weasel to be more precise
