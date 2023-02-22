Russia China

FILE - China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi speaks at the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, on Feb. 18, 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet with the Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief in Moscow, the Kremlin said Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

 Petr David Josek

MOSCOW — Russia’s security head on Tuesday held talks with the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy chief, calling for closer cooperation with Beijing to resist Western pressure.

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia’s National Security Council, said during a meeting with Wang Yi, the party’s most senior foreign policy official who is visiting Moscow, that the West sought to deter Russia and China as part of its attempts to preserve global domination.

