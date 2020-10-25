Alexandra Korry, a trailblazing Wall Street lawyer whose potent legal and moral rebuke as head of a civil rights panel helped spur the abolition of solitary confinement for juvenile inmates in New York City, died Sept. 29 at her home in Westport, Connecticut. She was 61.
The cause was ovarian cancer, her husband, Robin Panovka, said.
Korry, one of the first women to be elected a partner in the mergers and acquisitions department of prominent law firm Sullivan &Cromwell, coupled her corporate law work with nearly a decade of public service as head of the New York State Advisory Committee to the US Commission on Civil Rights.
Under her stewardship, the committee issued reports that criticized the New York City Police Department’s stop-and-frisk strategy, intended to reduce the proliferation of guns, arguing that it was disproportionately directed at Black and Hispanic people.
And it concluded this year that disparities in state and local funding of education should be considered a civil rights issue because they denied equal opportunity to students in poorer, Black and Hispanic school districts.
Her committee had perhaps its greatest impact when, in December 2014, it issued a 68-page report finding that isolating inmates under 18 years old and even below 25 was not only ineffective but also harmful, and that the policy appeared to be applied disproportionately against Black, Hispanic and mentally ill inmates.
The findings, which followed articles in The New York Times about dysfunction at the jail on Rikers Island, helped galvanize the movement to eliminate solitary confinement in New York, which had been contested by inmate rights groups and the Obama administration’s Justice Department.
Momentum to end the policy was accelerated by the case of Kalief Browder, a Bronx youth who was arrested when he was 16 for stealing a backpack, placed in solitary confinement on Rikers Island for two years while awaiting trial, and released in 2013 after the charges were dropped.
Publicity about the Browder became a catalyst behind the city’s decision in 2014 to ban solitary confinement for 16- and 17-year-olds, and later for detainees under 22. (Months later, Browder killed himself at his Bronx home.)
Bryanne Hamill, a retired Family Court judge who succeeded Korry as chair of the advisory committee, said in an email: “Her testimony before the New York Board of Correction, on which I served at the time, and the committee’s in-depth report substantially contributed to the abolishment of solitary confinement for youth under 22 years of age in New York City jails.”
