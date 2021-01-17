SEOUL, South Korea — Kim Tschang-Yeul, who devoted a half century to creating luminous paintings of water drops that are informed by the trauma of war and Eastern philosophy, died Jan. 5 in Seoul. He was 91.
Gallery Hyundai, which has shown his work since the 1970s, confirmed the death.
Rendered with meticulous care, Kim’s drops can seem to sit miraculously atop his raw canvases or be in the midst of gliding down them, leaving a trail of moisture. They glimmer with light and cast shadows, and while vividly present, they are always on the verge of evanescing. They made Kim one of the most celebrated Korean artists of his time.
Versed in Zen Buddhism and Taoism, he wrote in a statement for a 1988 exhibition that his aim in his tranquil paintings was “to dissolve everything into drops of water and return it transparently into nothingness.”
“When we have turned anger, unease, and fear into emptiness,” he wrote, “we can experience peace and harmony.”
Reviewing a monograph of Kim’s work last June, Jason Farago wrote in The New York Times, “For Mr. Kim,” these water works “effect a strange melding of hyperrealism and abstraction, always trying but never succeeding to come to terms with the past.”
Growing up amid the Japanese occupation of Korea, the post-World War II division of the country and the Korean War, Kim was a key member of a generation of artists who adopted radical practices in the 1950s in South Korea and then spread them beyond their borders.
His breakthrough came in the 1970s, when he was in his 40s, impecunious and working in a former stable in a Paris suburb. Unhappy with a painting, he splashed water on it one night intending to clear away the paint. When he returned in the morning light, he was transfixed by the remaining drops. “It was spectacular,” he said in a 2016 interview with the Yonhap News Agency. “It was like a symphony. I took pictures of them and started thinking about how to express them on a canvas. Then began my lifelong task.”
Kim Tschang-Yeul was born Dec. 24, 1929, the eldest of six children, in the town of Maengsan, in the South Pyongan province, which is now part of North Korea. His father, Kim Dae Gwon, worked for the Ministry of Agriculture; his mother, Ahn Young Geum, was a homemaker.
As a young child, Kim learned Chinese calligraphy from his grandfather. He took an early interest in becoming an artist and honed his skills while attending high school in Pyongyang, visiting the library to learn art history. Arrested in 1946 while in possession of an anti-communist pamphlet he had written, he was released after 10 days and then fled to Seoul, where he lived in a refugee camp for a year.
Kim studied art at Seoul National University until war broke out in 1950 and the communists seized the city. Sights of the carnage would stay with him. He eventually escaped and worked as a police officer on Jeju island, south of the mainland. The fighting ended in 1953 with 3 million dead, including one of his sisters, who was 15. Returning to Seoul, he worked briefly as an art teacher.
Kim’s survivors include his wife; two sons, Kim Oan and Simon Kim; a daughter, Eun-Hee Kim, from a previous marriage; and five grandchildren.
Major institutions, including the Jeu de Paume in Paris and the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts in Taichung, have hosted retrospectives of Kim’s work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.