Obit Aline Kominsky-Crumb

Comics illustrator Aline Kominsky-Crumb appears during an interview at the Society of Illustrators in New York on March 24, 2011. Kominsky-Crumb has died at the age of 74. A close collaborator of her cartoonist husband, Robert Crumb, she died of cancer Tuesday at their longtime home in France.

Aline Kominsky-Crumb, an American cartoonist known for her feminist themes and often brutally frank, highly personal and self-critical work, has died at the age of 74.

Kominsky-Crumb, who was a close collaborator of her cartoonist husband, Robert Crumb, died of cancer, Tuesday, at their longtime home in France, said Alexander Wood, manager of the website that sells Crumb’s work.

