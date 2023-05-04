Germany School Attack

Forensics staff stand near the 'Protestant School Neukoelln' in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Berlin police say two young children were seriously wounded in an attack at a school in the south of the capital. Police said the victims were girls aged 7 and 8 years. One is in a life-threatening condition, they said in a statement. (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)

 Christophe Gateau

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police said that two young children were seriously wounded in a knife attack Wednesday at a school in the south of Germany’s capital, and a 38-year-old suspect was detained.

The girls, ages 7 and 8, were flown to a hospital. One of them had life-threatening injuries, according to a Berlin police statement.

