Britain King's Challenge

FILE - Britain's King Charles III gestures during a visit to the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room (SOR) to thank Emergency Service workers for their work and support, ahead of the funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II, at the Lambeth headquarters in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. King Charles III faces the task of preserving a 1,000-year-old monarchy that his mother nurtured for seven decades but that faces an uncertain future. The challenge is immense. (Carl de Souza/Pool via AP, File)

 Carl de Souza

LONDON — The cannons have sounded, the bells have rung and the mourners have paid their respects.

Now King Charles III faces the task of preserving a 1,000-year-old monarchy that his mother nurtured for seven decades but that faces an uncertain future. The challenge is immense.

