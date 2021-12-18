Entertainer and humanitarian Harry Belafonte was so inspired by “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” the record released by an all-star lineup of British and Irish musicians in late 1984 to raise money for famine relief in Africa, that he wanted to do something similar with American musicians. But Belafonte, in his late 50s at the time, knew he had to recruit current stars to pull off the idea.
“I needed a younger generation of artists,” he wrote in his memoir, “My Song” (2011), “the ones at the top of the charts right now: Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers and Cyndi Lauper. When I looked at the management of most of these artists, I kept seeing the same name: Ken Kragen.”
Kragen, after some persuading, latched onto Belafonte’s vision and became a pivotal behind-the-scenes force in creating “We Are the World,” a collaborative song recorded by a dizzying array of stars (including Belafonte) and released, in March 1985. The song became a worldwide hit and, along with an album of the same name, raised millions of dollars for hunger relief in Africa and elsewhere.
“When Belafonte called me, the first call I made was to Kenny Rogers,” who was one of his clients, Kragen recalled in a 1994 interview with Larry King on CNN. “Then I called Lionel Richie. Then I called Quincy Jones. Lionel called Stevie Wonder. Within 24 hours, we had six or seven of the biggest names in the industry.”
Soon “six or seven” had snowballed into dozens, with Paul Simon, Bette Midler, Bob Dylan and Diana Ross among them. Jackson and Richie wrote the song; Jones conducted the recording session, in January 1985, a gathering that became the stuff of music legend.
Kragen, who went on to organize or help organize other formidable fundraising projects, including Hands Across America in 1986, died, Tuesday, at his home in Los Angeles. He was 85.
His daughter, Emma Kragen, confirmed the death. No cause was specified.
As Ken Kragen often told the story later, his goal at first on the “We Are the World” project was to recruit two new stars a day. But soon recruiting wasn’t his problem.
“Lionel Richie had this line — he says, ‘You are who you hug,’ ” he told King, “and the thing is that everybody wanted to hug somebody who was hipper or somebody who was more successful. So the day that I got Bruce Springsteen, the floodgates opened, because he was the hottest artist in America.”
