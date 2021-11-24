PALMDALE — For many, the Thanksgiving festivities center on a feast, likely a turkey.
That feasting may generate excess oil and grease and Palmdale officials remind residents not to dump these substances down the drain.
Fats, oils and grease — collectively known as FOG — can block sewer pipes when sent down household sinks and drains, which can create a disaster, officials said.
“One way to ruin a holiday celebration is with a sewer overflow in the neighborhood, due to FOG — fats, oils and grease — that have been dumped down kitchen sinks,” Palmdale’s Director of Public Works Chuck Heffernan said. “Around the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, we have seen sewer blockages due to the build-up of fats, oils and grease from cooking oils, salad dressings, sandwich spreads, meat drippings/juices/fat and other similar products used to prepare delicious holiday meals. The problem arises when they are dumped down the sink. They should never go there.”
The popular deep-fried turkey creates another problem, with the large quantity of cooking oil required.
“It’s very popular to deep fry a turkey for a Thanksgiving meal, but sometimes people don’t properly dispose of the used oil,” Heffernan said. “Used cooking oil should never go down the sink. The best place to dispose of it is to take it to the Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center (AVECC) on the first and third Saturday of every month.”
The city recommends taking the following steps when handling FOG at home:
Never pour FOG down the sink or garbage disposal.
After they have cooled, pour them into a sturdy container, such as an empty glass jar or coffee can. Once the container is full, close the lid securely and place it in the trash.
Prior to washing, scrape and dry-wipe pots, pans and dishes with paper towels and dispose of those materials in the trash.
Use sink strainers to catch bits of food and empty the strainer into the trash.
To recycle large amounts of oil left over from frying a turkey, call AVECC at 1-888-CLEAN-LA (1-888-449-7587).
For businesses and households with larger volumes of FOG, call 661-267-5272 for recycling options.
“All of us play an important role in preventing neighborhood sewer blockages,” Heffernan said. “By helping to prevent sewer blockages, you are protecting your home, saving your money and helping the environment.”
For information about Palmdale’s FOG prevention program, call 661-267-5300.
(1) comment
""""the first and third Saturday of every month""""....How about making it available "Every Saturday"
