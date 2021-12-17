Kathy Flores, the legendary rugby player, coach and leader of the women’s sport in the US who touched every generation of players and coaches for more than 40 years, has died. She was 66.
Nearly 300 former teammates, fellow coaches, former players and friends gathered Saturday for a virtual remembrance of Kathleen “Kathy” Flores, organized by the US Women’s Rugby Foundation. Flores died of cancer in October at home in Providence, Rhode Island, the foundation said.
Thirty years ago, when the US women’s national rugby team won the first women’s rugby World Cup against England, Flores was there. Later, she was the first woman — and first woman of color — to coach any national rugby team, leading the US women’s team from 2003 to 2010.
She started as a player at Florida State University in 1978, and gained an outsized reputation playing the No. 8 position, former teammate Jen Crawford said Saturday.
Crawford recalled a match when she “came off the field thinking, who the heck was that No. 8? She must have been 6’2’’, 220 pounds!” Flores, in fact, was 5”5’ and likely 150 pounds, her former teammates say.
Crawford described the force that Flores brought to the pitch.
“She didn’t have to say anything necessarily,” Crawford said. “It was her energy, that fiery look in her eye, her sheer determination and will that inspired you to play not only with her, but for her.”
In 1994, Flores eventually followed Crawford, who she was dating at the time, to join the Berkeley All Blues, a team in the Bay Area that’s part of the national semi-professional league.
Flores was not only in the starting lineup but captained and coached the team — all as a rookie — former All Blues player Becky Worley recalled. As a player-coach and then as coach, Flores and the All Blues competed in every championship between 1994 and 2007, winning 11 of them, according to USA Rugby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.