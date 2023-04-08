TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents pushed a bill through the Kansas Legislature early Friday to require providers to tell patients that a medication abortion can be “reversed” once it’s started — a measure that could face a state court challenge if its supporters can overcome the governor’s expected veto.
Republican lawmakers pursued the bill even though experts dispute abortion opponents’ claims about medication abortions. Democrats argue the measure defies a decisive statewide vote in August affirming abortion rights. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a similar measure in 2019.
Kansas has been an outlier on abortion among states with GOP-controlled legislatures because its legal and political climate won’t allow a ban on abortion, despite the US Supreme Court’s ruling in June 2022 that states can outlaw abortion. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that access to abortion is a matter of bodily autonomy and a “fundamental” right under the state constitution, and last year’s vote was to reject stripping out that protection.
“The people of Kansas have spoken,” state Rep. Christina Haswood, a Democrat from the liberal northeastern Kansas community of Lawrence, home to the main University of Kansas campus, said during Friday’s brief debate. “They do not want us touching anything on abortion.”
Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion groups contend the vote last year doesn’t preclude “reasonable” restrictions. They contend that the “abortion pill reversal” measure only ensures that patients have information.
“They need to be knowledgeable about what can happen,” Republican state Rep. Susan Humphries, of Wichita, said during a debate on the issue last week.
