Kangol Kid, who as a rapper in the group UTFO was a key contributor to the 1984 single “Roxanne, Roxanne,” one of the most influential and widely imitated songs of commercial hip-hop’s early years, died, Saturday morning, at a hospital in Manhasset, New York. He was 55.
The cause was complications of colon cancer, said Lion Lindwedel, his publicist.
“Roxanne, Roxanne,” released on Select Records, was the 1984 equivalent of a viral hit. It sold a few hundred thousand copies and went to No. 10 on the Billboard R&B singles chart and No. 77 on the Hot 100, but its influence was far vaster than statistics could capture.
The song was written from the perspective of three men getting shut down by the same woman, the elusive (and imaginary) Roxanne. Kangol Kid opened the song memorably:
She wouldn’t give a guy like me no rap
She was walking down the street so I said “Hello
I’m Kangol from UTFO.” And she said “So?”
And I said “So? Baby don’t you know?
I can sing, rap and dance in just one show
’Cause I’m Kangol, Mr. Sophisticator
As far as I’m concerned, ain’t nobody greater.”
“Roxanne, Roxanne” was produced by the group Full Force and based on a sample of “The Big Beat” by rocker Billy Squier, which producer Howie Tee had brought to the group. It spawned more than two dozen answer tracks and retorts, many by female rappers, most notably “The Real Roxanne” by the Real Roxanne (also produced by Full Force) and Roxanne Shante’s “Roxanne’s Revenge.” At the height of the Roxanne song wars, UTFO and the Real Roxanne would share concert bills.
It was a cultural zeitgeist song that reached across the country.
