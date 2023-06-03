Obit Saariaho

Polar Music Prize laureate composer Kaija Saariaho, of Finland, receives the Polar Music Prize 2013 from King Carl Gustaf, left, at the prize-ceremony in Stockholm Concert Hall in Stockholm, on Aug. 27, 2013. Saariaho, who wrote acclaimed works that made her the among the most prominent composers of the 21st century, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at her apartment in Paris, her family said in a statement posted on her Facebook page. She was 70. Saariaho had been diagnosed in February 2021 with glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable brain tumor. (Erik Martensson/TT News Agency via AP, File)

 ERIK MARTENSSON

Kaija Saariaho, who wrote acclaimed works that made her the among the most prominent composers of the 21st century, died Friday. She was 70.

Saariaho died at her apartment in Paris, her family said in a statement posted on her Facebook page. She had been diagnosed in February 2021 with glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable brain tumor.

