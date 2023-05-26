Kenneth Anger

Portrait of American film director Kenneth Anger (born Kenneth Anglemyer) as he poses, seated at a piano, Los Angeles, California, 1955. (Photo by Estate of Edmund Teske/Getty Images)

 Estate of Edmund Teske

Kenneth Anger, the shocking and influential avant-garde artist who defied sexual and religious taboos in such short films as “Scorpio Rising” and “Fireworks” and dished the most lurid movie star gossip in his underground classic “Hollywood Babylon,” has died. He was 96.

Anger died of natural causes on May 11 in Yucca Valley, Calif., his artist liaison, Spencer Glesby, told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

