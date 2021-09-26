WASHINGTON — Three Supreme Court justices delivered the same plea in rapid succession in recent days: Don’t view justices as politicians.
The justices have reason to be concerned. Recent polls show a sharp drop in approval of a court now dominated by conservatives.
The call by justices Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and Amy Coney Barrett for the public not to see court decisions as just an extension of partisan politics isn’t new. But the timing of the recent comments is significant, just after a summer in which conservative majorities on the court prevailed over liberal dissents on abortion, immigration and evictions, and at the start of a blockbuster term.
The future of abortion rights and expansions of gun and religious rights already are on the docket. Other contentious cases could be added. The outcome in each could fracture the court along ideological lines, with the court’s six conservative justices chosen by Republican presidents prevailing over its three liberals nominated by Democrats.
To some observers, the Supreme Court is facing the most serious threat to its legitimacy since its decision in Bush v. Gore two decades ago that split liberals and conservatives and effectively settled the disputed 2000 presidential election in favor of Republican George W. Bush.
“I think we may have come to a turning point. If within a span of a few terms we see sweeping right-side decisions over left-side dissents on every one of the most politically divisive issues of our time — voting, guns, abortion, religion, affirmative action — perception of the court may be permanently altered,” said Irv Gornstein, executive director of Georgetown University’s Supreme Court Institute.
Paul Smith, who has argued before the court in support of LGBTQ and voting rights among other issues, said people are increasingly upset that the “court is way to the right of the American people on a lot of issues.”
But views of the court have dipped before, then rebounded, from a public that doesn’t pay too much attention to the court’s work and has trouble identifying most of the justices.
Tom Goldstein, the founder of the court-focused SCOTUSblog website who argues frequently before the justices, doubts this time will be any different. He says the court “has built up an enormous font of public respect, no matter what it does.”
Still, Thomas, Breyer and Barrett took aim at the perception of the court as political in recent speeches and interviews.
Breyer, the court’s eldest member at 83 and leader of its diminished liberal wing, has spoken for years about the danger of viewing the court as “junior league politicians.”
But he acknowledged it can be difficult to counter the perception that judges are acting politically, particularly after cases like the one from Texas in which the court by a 5-4 vote refused to block enforcement of the state’s ban on abortions early in pregnancy. The majority was made up of three justices appointed by President Donald Trump and two other conservatives, with the three liberals and Chief Justice John Roberts in dissent.
“It’s pretty hard to believe when a case like those come along that we’re less divided than you might think,” Breyer said in an interview earlier this month with The Washington Post.
""Recent polls show a sharp drop in approval of a court now dominated by conservatives""...There you go the Associated Press lying like the Scumbags that they are (IMHO)....again. The SCOTUS seems to be non-political, yet the whining Democrats want more Woke idiots on the bench. Ginsberg really did the Dems an huge injustice when she refused to resign, when Obama begged her to. I feel most Dems are self centered (a universal flaw most Dems share), and Ginsberg's quest for attention made it possible for President Trump to appoint three Judges. And did we really want the Woke idiot (IMHO) Merrick Garland on the bench? Of course the AP will tell you different..they are nothing but lying trash with an agenda....fake news if you will.
