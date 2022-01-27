WASHINGTON (AP) — Liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court.
Breyer, 83, has been a pragmatic force on a court that has grown increasingly conservative in recent years, trying to forge majorities with more moderate justices right and left of center.
Two sources confirmed the news to The Associated Press, on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity so as not to preempt Breyer’s formal announcement.
Breyer has been a justice since 1994, appointed by President Bill Clinton. Along with the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Breyer opted not to step down the last time the Democrats controlled the White House and the Senate during Barack Obama’s presidency. Ginsburg died, in September 2020, and then-President Donald Trump appointed Amy Coney Barrett.
(1) comment
Biden is a Huge Idiot...his Failures (policies) are sinking fast...that's what happens when you hire someone because of their "skin color"...not their abilities. The HMS Joe Biden is sinking fast...but at least the crew is diversified. Biden the Jokes on U.S.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.