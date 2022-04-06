NEW YORK (AP) — A jury began deliberating, Tuesday, at a US trial stemming from an audacious scheme involving former Goldman Sachs bankers to ransack a Malaysian state investment fund known as 1MBD.
The jurors went to work after receiving lengthy instructions from US District Judge Margo Brodie at a two-month trial in federal court in Brooklyn. They ended the day without a verdict after roughly two hours of deliberations that were to resume on Wednesday.
Prosecutors allege former banker Roger Ng helped loot 1MDB by raising $6.5 billion for the fund through bond sales, then diverting $4.5 billion of it to himself and corrupt associates through bribes and kickbacks.
“The harm to the people of Malaysia is immeasurable,” prosecutor Alixandra Smith said during closing arguments. “It is deeply unfair to everyone else who plays by the rules.”
Ng’s defense attorneys have described the fraud against the fund as “perhaps the single largest heist in the history of the world.” But they contend prosecutors scapegoated Ng for crimes committed by others, including the government’s cooperating witness, Tim Leissner.
“Roger is basically the fall guy for this whole thing,” attorney Marc Agnifilo said. “And Tim Leissner is looking to close the biggest deal of his life.”
