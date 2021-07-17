GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal jury has awarded $730,000 to a Black Secret Service agent, finding that two white US Park Police officers unlawfully detained him in 2015 as he waited to accompany a Cabinet secretary’s motorcade.
The jury returned a verdict July 9, finding that Gerald Ferreyra and Brian Phillips violated Nathaniel Hicks’ constitutional right to be free from an unreasonable seizure. The jury also found the totality of the officers’ actions during the seizure unreasonable.
In July 2015, Hicks was preparing to lead a motorcade through Maryland when the officers detained him on the shoulder of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Ferreyra pointed his weapon at Hicks as he approached the agent’s parked vehicle and saw a gun on the front seat, the lawsuit says.
Hicks alleged in the suit that the officers singled him out because of his race and said he did nothing to justify being detained after the officers confirmed he was an on-duty Secret Service agent. Hicks claims Ferreyra and Phillips both yelled at him, talked to him in a degrading manner, and wouldn’t let him leave even after he showed them his Secret Service credentials.
