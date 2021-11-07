Six tacos, six glazed doughnuts and a Cherry Coke: That was the last meal of a man executed in Oklahoma, in July 1999. Rendered in cobalt blue glaze on a white china plate the next year, it was the first in Julie Green’s decadeslong art project, “The Last Supper,” which documented the final meals of death row prisoners around the country.
To Green, who taught art at Oregon State University, their choices put a human face on an inhumane practice. Some requests were elaborate: fried sac-a-lait fish (otherwise known as white perch or crappie, it’s the state fish of Louisiana) topped with crawfish étouffée. And some were starkly mundane: two peanut butter cups and a Dr Pepper.
She planned to paint the meals until capital punishment was abolished, or until she had made 1,000 plates, whichever came first. In September, she painted her 1,000th plate, an oval platter with a single familiar image: the bottle of Coca-Cola requested by a Texas man in 1997.
She died a few weeks later, on Oct. 12, at her home in Corvallis, Oregon, by physician-assisted suicide, which is permitted under Oregon’s Death With Dignity Act. She was 60. Her husband, artist Clay Lohmann, said she had ovarian cancer.
Green was teaching at the University of Oklahoma when she read the details of a recently executed man’s final meal in a local paper, The Norman Transcript. The menu’s homeyness — those glazed doughnuts — and its specificity made her think of all the meals she had prepared and shared with her family. The man had committed a horrific crime, but his food preferences humanized him.
“I’m a food person,” she told The New York Times in 2013. “I grew up with great cooks and great food. Food has always been a celebratory thing for me. That’s part of why this whole thing is interesting to me, because of the contrast. It’s not a celebration.”
She recalled phoning both the newspaper and the prison: Why were they printing this information? Both institutions, she said, replied with the same words: “The public wants to know.”
