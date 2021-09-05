DALLAS (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions.
The temporary restraining order was issued, Friday, by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to a Planned Parenthood request. Although the law remains in effect, the judge’s order shields Planned Parenthood’s clinics, specifically, from whistleblower lawsuits by the nonprofit group Texas Right to Life, its legislative director and people working in concert with the group.
A hearing on a preliminary injunction request is scheduled for Sept. 13. The temporary restraining order only shields Planned Parenthood clinics from Texas Right to Life lawsuits and doesn’t prevent Texas Right to Life from suing non-Planned Parenthood abortion clinics in the state. It also doesn’t prevent people who aren’t affiliated with Texas Right to Life from suing Planned Parenthood.
The law, which took effect Wednesday, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is usually around the sixth week of pregnancy and before some women realize they’re pregnant. The law also leaves enforcement to private citizens through lawsuits instead of to prosecutors through criminal charges.
If Planned Parenthood is ultimately successful in the case, it could become a model for other abortion providers to bring similar “injunction-type cases” against those who would be likely to sue them over alleged violations of the law, said David Coale, a Dallas appellate attorney who isn’t involved in the litigation but has been watching it unfold.
Planned Parenthood said in a statement Friday that the law was “already decimating abortion access in the state, as providers are forced to turn people away” once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity. It said historically, 85% to 90% of women who have gotten abortions in Texas were at least six weeks into their pregnancies.
I cross the line here (although I am a Republican (who knew) I am also Pro Choice)...I always felt growing up that if an unexpected pregnancy should occur in a relationship that I was in....I would recommend an abortion. "It is murder" but many lives are ruined because of accidental pregnancies...So if you do not want to get pregnant use birth control...don't be a lazy idiot. And if by some chance you do get unintentionally pregnant....consider having the child, and maybe letting a family member raise the child, or give the child up for adoption. Tons of people are on the adoption waiting list. I must warn you though...during the 9 months of carrying a baby around in your body, a bond will be formed that no man can understand. There is a high probability you will want to keep your baby. And remember.... this is a rare chance to "assist" God in creating a Miracle.
