FILE — In this March 27, 2021, file photo Orrin Heatlie, the main organizer for the Recall of California Gov. Newsom campaign, poses with a banner before recording a radio program at KABC radio station studio in Culver City, Calif. Heatlie, the Republican activist who launched the recall efforts, has filed a lawsuit Friday, July 30, 2021, to prohibit Newsom from calling the effort a "Republicans recall" in the state's official voter guide. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

 Damian Dovarganes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom can refer to the recall against him as a Republican effort in the state’s official voter guide, a judge said in a tentative ruling released Wednesday.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Laurie M. Earl issued her tentative ruling hours before the parties were set to appear in court for a hearing. Republicans who led the effort to place the recall on the ballot filed a lawsuit to block him from labeling the contest a “Republican recall” in the guide, saying it was false and misleading because the recall is supported by people from various political parties.

The tentative ruling does not immediately take effect. Typically, the parties are given an opportunity in court before a judge issues a final ruling.

But her tentative ruling is likely to mark a win for Newsom, a Democrat who has sought to brand the recall as a power grab driven by Republican extremist. In television ads, he’s linked the recall to the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 and efforts in Republican-led states to overturn results from the 2020 presidential election. The recall was placed on the ballot through a legal process.

