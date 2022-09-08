FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A federal judge ruled, Wednesday, that required coverage of an HIV prevention drug under the Affordable Care Act violates a Texas employer’s religious beliefs and undercut the broader system that determines which preventive drugs are covered in the US.
The ruling was handed down by Fort Worth-based US District Judge Reed O’Connor, who ruled, in 2018, that the entire ACA is invalid. The US Supreme Court ultimately overturned that decision.
