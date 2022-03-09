REDDING (AP) — A Northern California woman who was arrested, last week, for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents who were investigating can be released from jail, a federal judge ruled, Tuesday.
Sherri Papini, 39, can be released after her family posts a $120,000 bond. Papini also must undergo psychiatric treatment and surrender her passport as conditions of her release.
During a virtual detention hearing, US Magistrate Judge Jeremy D. Peterson agreed with Papini’s attorney that she wasn’t a flight risk or a threat to the community.
She was arrested, Thursday, on charges of lying to federal agents about being kidnapped and defrauding the state’s victim compensation board of $30,000.
In arguing against her release, Assistant US Attorney Veronica Alegria said when FBI agents tried to arrest Papini last week, “she screamed ‘no’ and ran away from them and resisted arrest.” Her attorney said Papini was running toward her children.
Papini, of Redding, was found on Thanksgiving Day in 2016 after three weeks of searching in California and several nearby states.
