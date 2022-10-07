ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought was picked apart, Thursday, by a federal judge, who ruled that multiple provisions in a state law passed this year are unconstitutional.
In a ruling that doesn’t take effect immediately, US District Judge Glenn Suddaby struck down several key provisions of the state’s hurried attempt to rewrite its handgun laws after the old ones were struck down by the Supreme Court, in June.
Several of the state’s new licensing rules went too far, the judge wrote, including one that required applicants to be of “good moral character,” and another that made applicants turn over information about their social media accounts.
The end result was a licensing scheme that prohibited people from carrying a handgun for self defense unless the applicant could persuade licensing officials that they wouldn’t use it to hurt themselves or others, the judge wrote.
“Simply stated, instead of moving toward becoming a shall-issue jurisdiction, New York State has further entrenched itself as a shall-not-issue jurisdiction. And, by doing so, it has further reduced a first-class constitutional right to bear arms in public for self defense ... into a mere request,” wrote Suddaby, who sits in Syracuse.
"""multiple provisions in a state law passed this year are unconstitutional""" New York has become a Woke Cesspool...who am I kidding, New York has always been a Cesspool...In fact there is a Stench in New York that no one can explain...? New York and California did not release their murder rates this year...because the Murder rate has SOARED in these states (N.Y. and Cali). Seems the Dirtbag politicians have decided that if the numbers do not compliment them, the Dirtbags will simply not print the numbers. Is this the type of Human Waste you want in control...? Even if they give you free handouts...?
