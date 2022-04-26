NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court and set in motion $10,000 daily fines, Monday, for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.
Judge Arthur Engoron said a contempt finding was appropriate because Trump and his lawyers hadn’t shown they had conducted a proper search for records sought by the subpoena.
“Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously,” Engoron said in a Manhattan courtroom that was packed with reporters, but absent of Trump. “I hereby hold you in civil contempt and fine you $10,000 a day” until the terms of the subpoena are met.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he failed to produce any documents to satisfy a March 31 court-imposed deadline to meet the terms of the subpoena.
Trump, a Republican, has been fighting James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated “witch hunt.” During oral arguments, Monday, Trump attorney Alina Habba said that “Donald Trump does not believe he is above the law.”
Habba said in a statement that the ruling will be appealed.
“We respectfully disagree with the court’s decision. All documents responsive to the subpoena were produced to the attorney general months ago,” she said.
(1) comment
The Dems can always find a Woke Judge(s) or even a College Professor(s) that are clueless bots, and idiots....Didn't the left wing weasels have "50" ex-intelligence agents say that Hunters laptop was Russian disinformation...?, and not one of the Cowards has come forward and admitted being wrong. Left wing weasels are afraid of President Trump, because he puts America first, not China like Biden (sniffles) does. New York Attorney General Letitia James is just a POS (IMHO) carrying water for the Democrats. Funny how Biden (sniffles) and his Meth Smoking son Hunter sell out America and no one cares....Look around, and check your empty wallet...then make the lying scum Democrats pay for being Parasites and nothing more when the elections are here in November.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.