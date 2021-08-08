Jon Lindbergh, an acclaimed deep-sea diver and underwater demolition expert whose life as the son of Col. Charles A. Lindbergh was shaped by the height of fame and the depths of tragedy that his family experienced, died on July 29 at his home in Lewisburg, West Virginia. He was 88.
His daughter Kristina Lindbergh said the cause was metastatic renal cancer.
Lindbergh was one of the world’s earliest aquanauts. He explored the ocean depths, pioneered cave diving and participated in daring underwater recovery missions, including one to find a hydrogen bomb lost in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Spain in 1966.
The quest for adventure was in his DNA. In 1927 his father piloted the first solo nonstop trans-Atlantic flight in history, an epic feat that made him arguably the biggest celebrity in the world. Charles Lindbergh and his wife, Anne Morrow Lindbergh, a writer and the first woman in the United States to earn a glider pilot’s license, were glamorous symbols of the American can-do spirit, and they flew all over the world together, drumming up interest in the fledgling pursuit
of aviation.
But their prominence also made them a target — of awe-struck curiosity seekers, paparazzi and evildoers. On March 1, 1932, their 20-month-old son, Charles Jr., was kidnapped for ransom from their home in New Jersey and killed in what the press called “the crime of
the century.”
In one of the most intense FBI investigations in the nation’s history, the authorities charged Bruno Richard Hauptmann, a carpenter, with the murder. He was convicted after a sensational trial in 1935 and electrocuted in 1936, maintaining his innocence to the end.
Between the kidnapping and the trial, Jon Morrow Lindbergh, the couple’s second child, was born in Manhattan on Aug. 16, 1932. The birth, for security purposes, took place in the home of his mother’s parents on the Upper East Side, Kristina Lindbergh said by phone.
His brother’s kidnapping, she said, affected him profoundly.
“They now say that trauma experienced by the mother carrying the child does affect the baby,” Kristina Lindbergh said. She said Anne Lindbergh admitted years later, after much therapy, that she had been so terrified of the possibility of something happening to Jon, she didn’t allow herself to love him as much as she felt she should have.
He grew up with constant security protection, initially with his parents at the heavily guarded estate of his maternal grandmother in Englewood, New Jersey. Even as a baby he received death threats. The New York Times reported in 1933 that two men were charged with trying to extort $50,000 from the family by threatening to kidnap Jon, then 6 months old, in a copycat version of the snatching of his older brother.
His parents were frequently absent during his early years, leaving him with his grandmother as they flew to various cities around the world on test flights and promotional tours. When he was three, a car carrying him home from school was run off the road by photographers. The incident forced the Lindberghs to seek refuge in Europe in 1935.
They lived for a time in England, where the press still pursued them, then bought a small French island, Ile Illiec, off the rocky north coast of Brittany. Jon, who went to school in Paris, was bilingual by age five.
The family returned to the United States in 1939, fleeing the gathering storm of World War II. They moved often, living in Westport, Connecticut, on Martha’s Vineyard and then in Detroit, where Charles Lindbergh worked in the aviation industry, in part by test-flying bombers.
(Lindbergh, an isolationist who opposed America’s entry into the war and whom many saw as a Nazi sympathizer, was barred from the armed forces by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. But he sought to demonstrate his patriotism by his work in Detroit and by flying combat missions in the South Pacific while commanding officers looked the other way, according to A. Scott Berg’s 1998 biography, “Lindbergh.”)
The family finally settled in Darien, Connecticut, where Jon went to high school and spent as much time as he could on Long Island Sound. “Always a loner,” Kristina Lindbergh wrote on Facebook, “he adored the ocean as a child, and it became the canvas on which much of his life was drawn.”
He went west to college, enrolling at Stanford; after a time he lived alone in a tent a few miles from campus to avoid dorm life. He studied marine biology; started mountain climbing, skydiving and cave diving; and joined the Naval Reserve. He graduated in 1954, the same year he married Barbara Robbins, also a Stanford student. They had six children.
After the couple divorced in the early 1980s, he married Karen Pryor, a renowned animal trainer. They divorced in the mid-1990s, and he married Maura Jansen, a veterinarian in West Virginia, where he moved and with whom he had twin daughters. She survives him.
In addition to her and his daughter Kristina, Lindbergh is survived by the twins, Anne and Alena Lindbergh, and five other children from his first marriage: a daughter, Wendy Lindbergh, and four sons, Lars, Leif, Erik and Morgan. He is also survived by two brothers, Land and Scott; a sister, Reeve Lindbergh Tripp; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
His father died in 1974 at 72; his mother died in
2001 at 94.
