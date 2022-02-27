John Landy, an Australian runner who dueled with Roger Bannister to be the first person to run a four-minute mile, has died. He was 91.
Landy’s family, on Saturday, said the former athlete, who also became governor of Australia’s Victoria state, had died at his home in Castlemaine after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
“Dad passed away peacefully, on Thursday, surrounded by what he loved most: his family and the Australian bush,” Landy’s son Matthew Landy said. “He was a wonderful father, a loving husband and we feel privileged to have been a part of his remarkable life.”
Landy took up competitive running to help him get fit to play Australian rules football, only becoming serious about it after making a state track and field squad, in 1951.
Later he was to make world headlines as he vied with Englishman Bannister to become the first man to run under four minutes for the mile.
Bannister was the first to achieve the feat, in a time of three minutes, 59.4 seconds at Oxford, England on May 6, 1954. Less than two months later, in Finland, Landy improved on Bannister’s world record when he ran the mile in 3:57.90.
Those two times preceded the 1954 Empire Games in Vancouver, where Landy and Bannister, the world’s two fastest milers, met face-to-face in a showdown billed as the Race of the Century. The Englishman won and soon after retired to become a neurologist.
At the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, Landy was the favorite to win the “metric mile,” the 1,500 meters. But it was in the lead-up to those Games that Landy earned his place in Australian sporting history.
Running in the Australian Mile Championship in 1956, Landy was in a strong position when fellow athlete Ron Clarke tripped and fell in front of him with about a lap and a half to go.
Landy leaped over Clarke and then turned back to help his rival to his feet, a gesture that cost him valuable seconds and around 50 meters. After checking on Clarke, he began running again and circled the field to win the race.
