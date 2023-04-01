Obit Brockington Football

FILE - Ohio State quarterback Rex Kern, center, stands with running backs John Brockington, left, and Leo Hayden in January 1971 in Columbus, Ohio. Brockington was drafted by the Green Bay Packers, and Hayden by the Minnesota Vikings. Brockington, a former All-Pro fullback who ranks fourth on the Packers’ career rushing list, has died. He was 74. The Packers announced Brockington died Friday, March 31, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gene Herrick, File)

 Gene Herrick

SAN DIEGO (AP) — John Brockington, a former All-Pro fullback who ranks fourth on the Green Bay Packers’ career rushing list, has died. He was 74.

The Packers announced Brockington died Friday in San Diego.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.