SAN DIEGO (AP) — John Brockington, a former All-Pro fullback who ranks fourth on the Green Bay Packers’ career rushing list, has died. He was 74.
The Packers announced Brockington died Friday in San Diego.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — John Brockington, a former All-Pro fullback who ranks fourth on the Green Bay Packers’ career rushing list, has died. He was 74.
The Packers announced Brockington died Friday in San Diego.
Brockington played for the Packers from 1971-77 and rushed for 5,024 yards during that stretch. The only players to gain more yards rushing with the Packers are Ahman Green (8,322 from 2000-09), Jim Taylor (8,207 from 1958-66) and Aaron Jones (5,284 from 2017-present).
He was the first running back in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons.
Brockington also spent part of the 1977 season with the Kansas City Chiefs and finished his career with 5,185 yards rushing. He had 30 touchdown runs and four touchdown catches.
The Packers selected Brockington, a native of the Brooklyn borough of New York City, out of Ohio State with the ninth overall pick in the 1971 draft.
Brockington rushed for 1,105 yards his first season in Green Bay, which at the time was an NFL rookie record. He earned All-Pro honors and was named NFL offensive rookie of the year.
He followed that up by rushing for 1,027 yards in 1972 while helping the Packers win an NFC Central title. Brockington rushed for 1,144 yards in 1973.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.