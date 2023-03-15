Obit Pepitone Baseball

FILE - New York Yankees' Joe Pepitone holds a baseball bat in New York, March 10, 1962. Pepitone, a key figure on the 1960s Yankees who gained reknown for his flamboyant personality, has died at age 82. He was living with his daughter Cara Pepitone at her house in Kansas City, Mo., and was found dead Monday, March 13, 2023, according to BJ Pepitone, a son of the former player. (AP Photo/File)

NEW YORK — Joe Pepitone, an All-Star and Gold Glove first baseman on the 1960s New York Yankees who gained renown for his flamboyant personality, hairpieces and penchant for nightlife, has died. He was 82.

Pepitone was living with his daughter, Cara Pepitone, at her house in Kansas City, Mo., and was found dead Monday morning, according to BJ Pepitone, a son of the former player. The cause of death was not immediately clear, but BJ Pepitone said a heart attack was suspected.

