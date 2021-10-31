Jo-Carroll Dennison spent a rootless childhood in a traveling medicine show in the 1920s and ’30s with little money or formal education. She hoped to become a secretary.
But out of the blue one day in 1942, when she was 18 and walking down the street in Tyler, Texas, she was approached by a local banker who asked her to represent his bank in the town’s beauty contest. She reluctantly agreed. She won and went on to win a string of contests that culminated with her being crowned Miss America. And her life took off on an unexpected trajectory.
With World War II raging, she visited military bases on the homefront, sang and danced for the troops and sold war bonds. According to Stars and Stripes, the military newspaper, photos of her in Life magazine made her the GIs’ second most-popular “pinup girl,” after Betty Grable.
And Hollywood came calling. Dennison landed small parts in numerous movies, notably in the war propaganda film “Winged Victory” (1944) and “The Jolson Story” (1946), about entertainer Al Jolson. She appeared on television with Frank Sinatra and Ed Sullivan and in a few episodes of the series “Dick Tracy” in 1950.
Although she never achieved stardom as an actress, she spent decades in the company of Hollywood royalty. Through her brief marriage to comedian Phil Silvers, she became a regular at Gene Kelly’s Saturday night parties and song fests, where André Previn played the piano and she rubbed shoulders with Judy Garland and Gregory Peck. Writers such as Ray Bradbury gave her guidance on what books to read; Leonard Bernstein took her to concerts and advised her on which recordings to buy.
But life wasn’t all glamour. She was sexually assaulted at the age of 12. She was one of the first beauty queens to refuse to wear a swimsuit during her Miss America reign, a period that she called “indentured labor.” And as a starlet who was routinely objectified by powerful men, she was constantly fending off attempts to land her on the proverbial casting couch. These experiences made her a feminist long before there was a movement to support her.
“I’m glad to have lived long enough to see how women’s fight against inequality, sexual harassment and abuse has finally come to the fore,” she said in a video she made in September for this year’s observance of the 100th anniversary of the Miss America pageant.
Dennison was 97 and the oldest former Miss America when she died Oct. 18 at her home in Idyllwild. Her son Peter Stoneham confirmed the death.
Over the past 45 years, while she was in and out of movies and television, in and out of Hollywood and New York, and in and out of two marriages, Dennison wrote portions of her autobiography. She finally published it herself in September. She called it “Finding My Little Red Hat.”
