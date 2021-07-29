Jimmy Elidrissi was 19 when he left his native Morocco for the United States, alone and barely able to speak English but full of ambition. He knew that as an immigrant he could never grow up to become president, but he found a job in New York where, he said, he got to meet nine of them.
He became a bellhop at the Waldorf Astoria, where he remained until Jan. 31, 2017, a month before that storied Park Avenue hotel closed for a six-year gut renovation. On the day he retired after 51 years, he was its longest-serving employee and probably the longest-serving living bellhop in Manhattan, according to his union, the Hotel Trades Council.
Elidrissi died at 74 on July 6 at a hospital in Queens, where he lived. The cause was pancreatic cancer, his daughter Rajaa Elidrissi said.
“When I started, bellmen and bellhops were called ‘boys,’ but that’s not OK any more,” Elidrissi told Condé Nast Traveler in 2015. “Also, we had to call all guests ‘Madame’ and ‘Sir,’ even if we knew their names. You know why? Because if the guest came in with their spouse and we already knew their names, the spouses would get suspicious as to why they’d been here already.”
After he was hired in 1966, Elidrissi saw much change. The bellhops’ uniforms evolved. The Waldorf’s landmark 47-story building, for decades the world’s tallest hotel, underwent several makeovers. Even the hyphen connecting the two family names — a vestige of the entente between the descendants of William Waldorf Astor and of John Jacob Astor that had led to the hotel’s creation — vanished. But the white-glove grandeur that defined the hotel and made it the signature Manhattan way station for presidents, princes and celebrities remained unchanged, he said.
“When it comes to service, the clientele doesn’t matter, whether it’s a former president or a new couple staying for the first time,” Elidrissi said. “It’s your responsibility to have the same level of impeccable service for everyone.”
Jallali Elidrissi was born on Aug. 25, 1946, in Temara, just south of Rabat on the Atlantic coast, to Fatima Abbou, a homemaker, and Ahmed Elidrissi, a fruit and bread vendor. He had a high school education in Morocco and took some college classes at night after he arrived in the United States on a work visa early in 1966.
He was such a fixture at the Waldorf, his daughter said, that he played a bellhop as an extra — no rehearsals necessary — in several films.
