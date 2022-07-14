PARAGOULD, Ark. (AP) — Jimmie Lou Fisher, who served as Arkansas’ state treasurer, for more than two decades, and was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2002, has died, an Arkansas funeral home said. She was 80.
Fisher died, Monday, at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould, Mitchell Funeral Home said. A cause of death was not released.
Then-Gov. Bill Clinton appointed Fisher as state auditor, in 1979. She later served as treasurer, from 1981 to 2002.
“I will always remember that early October morning, in 1991, when Jimmie Lou introduced me as I kicked off my presidential campaign on the steps of the Old State House,” Clinton said in a statement, Tuesday. “As always, she was enthusiastic, caring and kind, saying just the words we all needed to hear.”
He added: “She loved Arkansas and Arkansas loved her back. And she did a fine job as state treasurer.”
Fisher ran for governor, in 2002, and lost to Republican Mike Huckabee, capturing 47% of the vote.
