BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Relatives of a prominent Malian politician and a French aid worker held hostage by Islamic extremists said late Tuesday that both had been freed and would soon be on their way to the capital, Bamako.
An official with Soumaila Cisse’s political party told The Associated Press that the parliament member’s relatives had been informed of his release along with that of aid worker Sophie Petronin. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to journalists.
Petronin’s nephew told France’s BFM-TV the family had received the news after his aunt spent nearly four years in captivity in northern Mali.
“We can serenely tonight say she’s free even if French authorities have not confirmed it yet,” Lionel Granouillac said.
There was no independent confirmation in the remote northern town of Tessalit where the pair were reportedly freed in exchange for nearly 200 jihadists who had been in Malian government custody.
There was no immediate comment from the French or Malian governments, though relatives of both the hostages had arrived in Bamako earlier Tuesday by plane from Paris. News of Cisse’s reported release led groups of his young supporters to shout “Soumaila! Soumaila!” in the streets of Bamako while other thronged the airport in anticipation of his arrival.
