Obit Green

Sports writer Jerry Green poses across from Ford Field on Jan. 28, 2006, in Detroit. Green, a Detroit sports writer who covered 56 consecutive Super Bowls, died Thursday night, March 23, The Detroit News said Friday, March 24, 2023. He was 94. Green retired as a columnist at the News in 2004 but continued to attend the Super Bowl for the newspaper until this year. His streak began with Green Bay's 35-10 victory over Kansas City in the first Super Bowl in 1967. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)

 Daniel Mears

DETROIT (AP) — Jerry Green, a Detroit sports writer who covered 56 consecutive Super Bowls, has died at 94, The Detroit News said Friday.

Green retired as a columnist at the News in 2004 but continued to attend the Super Bowl for the newspaper until this year. His streak began with Green Bay’s 35-10 victory over Kansas City in the first Super Bowl in 1967.

