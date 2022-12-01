Congress House Democrats

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., arrives for leadership elections at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Jeffries has been elected House Democratic leader and will become in the new year the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON — Emboldened House Democrats ushered in a new generation of leaders, on Wednesday, with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries elected to be the first Black American to head a major political party in Congress as long-serving Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her team step aside, next year.

Showing rare party unity after their midterm election losses, the House Democrats moved seamlessly from one history-making leader to another, choosing the 52-year-old New Yorker, who has vowed to “get things done,” even after Republicans won control of the chamber. The closed-door vote was unanimous, by acclamation.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Jeffries seems like the "male version" of V.P. Kamattress Harris and look how well that has worked out for America. Kamattress is a Failure...that's what happens when you hire someone because of their "skin color"...not their abilities. The HMS Joe Biden is sinking fast...but at least the crew is diversified.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.