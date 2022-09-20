France Obit Godard

FILE - Movie director Jean-Luc Godard, left, and Israeli producer Menahem Golan, right, gesture as they speak to the press in Cannes, France, after the screening of Godard's out of competition "King Lear," produced by Cannon group, as part of the 40th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 1987. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious "enfant terrible" stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature "Breathless." (AP Photo/Pierre Gleizes, File)

 Pierre Gleizes

GENEVA — Jean-Luc Godard, the iconic “enfant terrible” of the French New Wave who revolutionized popular cinema, in 1960, with his first feature, “Breathless,” and stood for years among the film world’s most influential directors, died, Sept. 13. He was 91.

Godard died peacefully and surrounded by loved ones at his home in the Swiss town of Rolle, on Lake Geneva, his family said in a statement. The statement gave assisted suicide, which is legal in Switzerland, as the cause of death.

