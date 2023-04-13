167922135EG002_Edward_Kidd_

NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 30: Music educator and jazz saxophonist Edward "Kidd" Jordan is named the 2013 Jazz Journalists Association Jazz Hero on International Jazz Day at Cafe Istanbul on April 30, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

 Erika Goldring

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jazz saxophonist and music teacher Edward “Kidd” Jordan died in his sleep Friday, surrounded by family at his New Orleans home, family publicist Vincent Sylvain said.

He was 87.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.