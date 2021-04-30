Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Mostly sunny. Becoming windy this afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High near 95F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.